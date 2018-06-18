Jurors Convict Paterson Gunman Of Five Attempted Murder Counts

Jurors on Wednesday convicted a Paterson man of five counts of attempted murder for firing into a group of people last summer, wounding one of them.

Home surveillance video captured Luis Rivera, 29, running up and unloading on the group gathered outside 481 Summer Street last July 21.

One person survived three gunshots. No one else was hit, authorities said.

Jurors in Paterson deliberated a day before returning guilty verdicts on the attempted murder counts, as well as two counts each of aggravated assault counts and illegal weapons possession.

Superior Court Judge Adam E. Jacobs scheduled sentencing for Aug. 3.

