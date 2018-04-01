Jury Convicts Paterson Of Barroom Murder

PATERSON, N.J. – Jurors convicted a Paterson man of murder Tuesday for killing another man who tried to break up an argument between him and his wife.

Andrae Green, 30, of Paterson, was also convicted of weapons possession following a nearly two-week trial.

He faces 30 years to life at a scheduled June 1 sentencing.

Prosecutors showed jurors evidence that Green was arguing with his wife in front of Moya’s Bar, at the corner of 10th Avenue and 27th Street in Paterson on Sept. 15, 2014 when 27-year-old Antoine Garris intervened.

After both men exchanged, Green left the bar and returned 10 minutes later, armed with a handgun, prosecutors said.

Green fire seven shots, five of which struck Garris, killing him, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

A manhunt ended when U.S. Marshals captured Green on Ocdt. 8 in Rochester, N.Y.

A previous trial ended in a hung jury last October.

Handing the current case is Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Peter Foy.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.