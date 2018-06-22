Kids OK After Mini-Cooper Rear-Ends School Bus On Route 4 In Hackensack

A group of youngsters on a school bus involved in a multi-vehicle crash Monday morning on westbound Route 4 in Hackensack were hospitalized as a precaution, responders said.

None of the children on the White Plains Bus Company vehicle out of Westchester appeared seriously injured but were being taken to Hackensack University Medical Center to be completely checked out.

It wasn't immediately clear where the youngsters are from.

The driver of the Mini-Cooper, part of which slid under the school bus, was hospitalized with serious injuries, responders said.

Two lanes were temporarily closed while the scene was cleared near Hackensack Avenue outside Riverside Square Mall.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Office was investigating.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

******

ALSO SEE: Hackensack Police Office Sergio Raneli doesn't go anywhere without quick-clot combat gauze. It ended up saving a man's life.

http://hackensack.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/hackensack-officer-saves-bleeding-car-crash-victims-life-with-bare-hands/739016/

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.