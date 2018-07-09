Contact Us
KNOW HER? Front Porch Video Shows Ridgefield Park Clothing Thief

Jerry DeMarco
If you know or see this woman, please contact Ridgefield Park police detectives: (201) 641-6400.
If you know or see this woman, please contact Ridgefield Park police detectives: (201) 641-6400. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Ridgefield Park PD

She's become Public Enemy #1 in and around Ridgefield Park: A home surveillance video being shared publicly shows a woman stealing a bag of clothing from a front porch.

The woman, wearing orange reflector sunglasses, a white and blue striped tank top and blue jeans, drove up in a four-door blue sedan with spoked wheels and snatched the delivery left at the front door of the Emerson Street resident on Monday, Police Lt. Joseph Rella said.

Detectives were working with their colleagues in other departments to try and identify the woman.

The video's resolution isn't high enough for police to be able to see the license plate of her car.

However, a clever resident contacted a trucking company whose tanker can be seen driving past as the thief scurries down the front steps to her car.

"They told me all of their trucks have dash cams," Jeff Noonan said. "They said to call during business hours...and [they] can help you access the video.

"Those dash cameras are so clear you can see everything. [Y]ou should be able to pick up the license plate number."

If you know or see the woman, Rella asked that you contact Ridgefield Park police detectives: (201) 641-6400 .

