Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Englewood Skateboarder Remains Critical, Authorities Seek Hit-Run Driver
DV Pilot police & fire

Little Ferry Firefighters Rescue Stranded Dog From Roof

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
"The second-floor screen was missing from the window and the dog wandered out and up on to roof," one responder told Daily Voice. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE photo
Firefighters Steven Iruato and Scott Kavavitis to the rescue. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE photo
Up on the roof. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE photo

Firefighters rescued a black and white pit bull who found himself stranded on the roof of a Little Ferry home Thursday morning.

"The second-floor screen was missing from the window and the dog wandered out and up on to roof," one responder told Daily Voice.

Firefighters Steven Iruato and Scott Kavavitis scurried up a ladder and scooped up the adventurous pooch at 92 Grand Street at 8:30 a.m.

The canine, none the worse for wear, was reunited with is ower.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.