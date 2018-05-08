Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Little Ferry Laborer, 26, Had Sex With Underage Girl, Authorities Charge

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
A married #LittleFerry laborer was charged with having sex with a girl under 16 years old, authorities said. #dailyvoice
A married #LittleFerry laborer was charged with having sex with a girl under 16 years old, authorities said. #dailyvoice Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A married Little Ferry laborer was charged with having sex with a girl under 16 years old, authorities said.

Kelvis Vizcaino, 26, remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail following his arrest the day before on charges of sexual assault and child endangerment.

Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said members of his Special Victims Unit and Little Ferry police took Vizcaino into custody receiving a report that he’d “engaged in sexual activity with a juvenile under the age of sixteen during the spring of 2017.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.