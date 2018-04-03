Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Lodi Man Had Cybersex With Child, Authorities Charge

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Aris Gungormez
Aris Gungormez Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

LODI, N.J. – An unemployed Lodi man had cybersex with an underage child, said authorities who arrested him Thursday on local and federal charges.

Aris Gungormez, 22, was taken into custody following a warranted search at his Avenue D home by detectives from the the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Cyber Crimes Unit and the Broward County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office.

Both agencies collaborate on an investigation that found that he “used the Internet to view, possess, and attempt to distribute digital files depicting nude and sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

He also “communicated via the Internet with at least one child and engaged in sexually explicit online conduct and collected nude photos and videos of the child,” Calo said.

Gongormez was formally arrested at the prosecutor’s Paramus office on various related charges and then brought before a U.S. Magistrate judge in Newark who ordered him held by the U.S. Marshals Service pending a pre-trial detention hearing on federal counts.

Any parent or guardian who determines that their child has communicated with the online screen names “Spartan60”; “Spartan87”; “Spartans90”; “MikeBeeFootball875628”; “Harry1838”; “Kingman877”; or “Kingboi877” may contact the Broward County Sheriff’s Office (South Florida) Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at (954) 888-5240 or the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit at (201) 226-5518 , Calo said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.