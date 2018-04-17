Lodi Man Who Killed Estranged Wife, Fled With Kids Gets Life In Prison

LODI, N.J. -- If John Jordan of Lodi were to miraculously come up for possible release after being sent to prison for life for murdering his estranged wife, he'd get a parole officer "who hasn't been born yet," the sentencing judge told him.

Superior Court Judge Edward Jerejian sentenced him to life on Thursday -- Jordan's 51st birthday -- for stabbing 39-year-old Tracy Jordan to death and taking their two young sons to South Carolina in May 2014.

Jordan was arrested without incident when he arrived in Greenville, S.C., with the boys at 12:45 a.m. on May 10, 2014.

Hours earlier, the body of Saddle Brook native Tracey Jordan was found at her Cynthia Gardens complex on Garibaldi Avenue, barely two miles from where her estranged husband was living in a single-room apartment.

She’d been stabbed several times in the chest, authorities said.

At that point, Jordan had already been on the run for several hours, authorities said.

He eventually drove more than 700 miles in Tracey Jordan's car with their sons -- Anthony, then 7, and Nicholas, 8 -- to the Greensville, SC home of a relative.

FBI agents who'd staked out the area, along with one in California, took him into custody without incident when he arrived.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.