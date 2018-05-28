Contact Us
Lodi PD: Robbers Duct-Tape, Torture Tenant, Take Phone, Wallet, Cash

Jerry DeMarco
Giovanni E. Hillireo, Binsley C. Robinson Photo Credit: MUGSHOTS: Courtesy LODI PD

Two robbers duct-taped a Lodi apartment tenant's mouth and neck, then assaulted him with knives and electrical cords before fleeing with his cellphone, wallet and cash, authorities said.

Lodi police seized an ex-con a short time later. The second suspect surrendered earlier this week, Acting Police Chief Donald Scorzetti said Thursday.

The Kimmig Avenue victim made his way to the apartment of a neighbor who freed him and called police, Scorzetti said.

The victim then went to the nearby Lodi Ambulance Corps building, where officers found him being treated, the chief said.

They arrested 23-year-old Giovanni E. Hillireo a short time later, Scorzetti said.

An investigation then pointed them to Binsley C. Robinson, also 23, who was taken into custody on Tuesday, he said.

Hillireo has an adult criminal history stretching back to when he was charged with sexual assault at 18, records show.

He and Robinson both remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Thursday, charged with kidnapping, criminal restraint, robbery and weapons offenses, among other counts.

