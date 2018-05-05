Lodi PD: Thief Who Jumped Out Of Moving Car Chased Down

LODI, N.J. – A thief jumped from a stolen car while it was moving and was caught by a Lodi police officer, authorities said.

Responding to the Robert Court owner’s call just after 1 a.m. Monday that someone had just taken his 2018 Subaru WRX, Officer Jesse Winfield tried to pull over the vehicle on Louis Street, Acting Police Chief Donald Scorzetti said.

The driver – identified as 26-year-old Elvi Molla -- kept going, though, he said.

After a few blocks, Molla opened the door and hopped out, then took off on foot on Union Street, Scorzetti said.

The driverless sedan kept going about a quarter mile on Union Street before coming to a stop without having hit anything or anyone, he said.

Winfield, meanwhile, chased down Molla.

A judge ordered that Molla remain held in the Bergen County Jail, charged with theft, eluding, resisting arrest and failing to stop. He also received several traffic summonses.

