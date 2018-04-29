Lovers Meeting In Middle Of Hackensack Tracks Struck, Killed By Train

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- Each was on the other side of the tracks when a Hackensack man and woman rushed to embrace Wednesday afternoon -- and were struck and killed by a commuter train, authorities confirmed.

The 48-year-old woman "had just gotten off a bus on Main Street" around 1:10 p.m., a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the incident said.

The man, 51, "was waiting for her on the other side of the tracks," he said, adding that they apparently hadn't seen one another in awhile.

"They met in the middle of the tracks," he said. "An ambulance was nearby and they were laying on the air horn for them to get off the tracks because the train was coming."

The Pascack Valley Line 1613 train, bound for Spring Valley from Hoboken, hit the couple as they stood in the center of the track line at the intersection of Main Street and Terrace Place, NJ Transit's Nancy Snyder confirmed.

"It spun her around and threw her about 100 feet," one witness told Daily Voice.

Both were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead. Identities were temporarily being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Service was temporarily suspended in both directions between New Bridge Landing and Teterboro, Snyder said.

NJ Transit buses were cross-honoring rail tickets and passes, while Rockland Coach buses were cross-honoring rail tickets and passes between Spring Valley and Pearl River, she said.

NJ Transit police remained at the scene leading the investigation.

Meanwhile, Snyder emphasized that NJ Transit "urges everyone to please stay off and away from train tracks and railroad rights of way."

