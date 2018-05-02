Contact Us
Lyndhurst Crash Sends Car Into One Church, Truck Into Other: Driver, 92, OK

Jerry DeMarco
No serious injuries were reported. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Feridun Babaki Turkmen
The scene on one side of Ridge Road on Friday. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Feridun Babaki Turkmen

LYNDHURST, N.J. -- Two tree company drivers accidentally sandwiched a 92-year-old motorist between their trucks, sending his car onto the stairs of one Lyndhurst church and one of theirs into another one across the street, police said.

The elderly driver wasn't seriously injured in Friday's mishap, authorities said.

However, the United Presbyterian Church on Ridge Road sustained some damage, including a "Spring Fling & Craft Fair" sign that police helped reattach to the portico.

The first truck had stopped, as did the passenger vehicle, Police Chief James O'Connor said.

The second truck didn't stop in time, striking the elderly motorist's vehicle and sending it onto the front steps of St. Michael the Archangel Church, he said.

An investigation was continuing, the chief said.

ALSO SEE: The body of a postal worker from Lyndhurst who went missing more than three weeks ago was pulled Friday from the Passaic River in South Kearny.

http://lyndhurst.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/body-of-missing-postal-worker-from-lyndhurst-found-in-passaic-river/736660/

