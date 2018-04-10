Lyndhurst: Dive Team Searches Passaic River

LYNDHURST, N.J. -- Dive team members from several towns entered the Passaic River on Friday as authorities continued searching for a missing person from Lyndhurst.

A car found abandoned on Riverside Avenue after the missing report came in prompted a Thursday night search up and down the riverbank with no success, Capt. John Valente said.

Dive team members from fire departments in Mahwah, Oradell and Wallington converged on the river with colleagues Friday after an unconfirmed sonar hit was reported.

"The plan is to continue the search until dusk," one of them told Daily Voice.

