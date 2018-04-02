Lyndhurst PD: Officers Injured In Brawl With Drunken Man Swinging Golf Club

LYNDHURST, N.J. -- A drunken 19-year-old Lyndhurst man swung a golf club at a township police officer before being subdued, authorities said.

Andrew J. Angulo ran into a nearby backyard when he saw officers responding to a dispute in the 400 block of Second Avenue last Friday night, Capt. John Valente said.

Lt. Michael Carrino followed Angulo -- who, records show, already has a criminal history that includes four arrests over barely a month's time last August and September.

Ignoring commands to stop, Angulo "bent over, picked up a golf club and swung it at officer," Valente said.

Carrino subdued a combative Angulo with help from Officer Edward Montoya, the captain said.

Angulo was later taken to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained Thursday on charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, weapons possession and disorderly conduct.

Carrino and Montoya, meanwhile, were treated at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Carrino, who injured his hand, has since returned to work, but a shoulder injury sustained in the scuffle has kept Montoya sidelined.

