Mahwah PD: Ex-Con Stopped On Route 17 Had Loaded Gun, $12,000 Drug Cash

Jerry DeMarco
Nysheem Mann
Nysheem Mann Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy MAHWAH PD

MAHWAH, N.J. – Mahwah police seized a loaded gun and $12,000 in suspected drug proceeds while arresting an ex-con after a Route 17 traffic stop, authorities said.

Officers Liam Kantanas and John Lange stopped the white Buick sedan for several violations -- failing to stay right, tinted windows and an obstructed view – around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Police Chief James N. Batelli said.

The front-seat passenger, 28-year-old Nysheem Mann of Newark, had a small amount of marijuana, prompting the officers to order him and the driver out of the car, the chief said.

A search turned up a loaded .22-caliber handgun and the cash – both of which Mann said were his, Batelli said.

Mann was arrested and charged with money laundering, weapons offenses – including being a convicted felon possessing a handgun – and drug counts, he said.

Mann, who also was wanted on a warrant out of Passaic, was sent to the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

The cash was seized for forfeiture, Batelli said.

The 28-year-old female driver from Hackensack received several traffic summonses and was released pending a hearing, the chief said.

