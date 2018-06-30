Mahwah PD: Neighbor Pulls Gun After Argument Over Dog Hair In Kiddie Pool

A Mahwah man dumped water from a kiddie pool inside an apartment complex, then retrieved a gun that he used to threaten a teenager after a dispute over dog hair in the water, said police who arrested him.

Jamal Brown, 23, got into an argument with a neighbor on Monday over dog hair in the pool at the Ramapo Brae Lane complex at the base of Stag Hill Road, Police Chief James N. Batelli said.

Brown then “took the pool inside the complex and emptied it on the floor and then left the area,” Batelli said.

Several witnesses told detectives that Brown “returned a short time later with a handgun and made threatening statements to a 17-year-old juvenile, including indicating that the weapon’s safety was off,” the chief said.

Brown fled in his girlfriend’s car before police arrived, he added.

Township police called their counterparts in Ramapo, who helped locate the vehicle in Hillburn, Batelli said.

Brown later surrendered at Mahwah police headquarters and was charged with making terroristic threats and two illegal weapons possession counts.

Brown, who also had two outstanding warrants out of Rochelle Park, remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

The gun hadn’t been found as of Tuesday, the chief said.

