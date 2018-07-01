Mahwah PD: Night Watchwoman Swipes $17,000 From Employer, Buys New Car

They call them “loss prevention officers,” but an overnight security guard hired by a Mahwah business was caught on surveillance video stealing $17,000 in cash that she used to buy a car, authorities charged. She didn’t stop there, either, they said.

Dominique Palmer, 20, of Paterson also swiped items from employees’ desks and helped herself to food from the cafeteria, Police Chief James N. Batelli said.

Officer Jonathan Weber interviewed employees about the series of thefts and reviewed video surveillance from various offices to identify Palmer of Paterson as the culprit, Batelli said.

Palmer, who worked the night shift, later admitted to Weber and Detective Eric Larsen that she took the money but claimed it was less than the amount reported, the chief said

The vehicle was seized as proceeds of a crime, he said.

Palmer, meanwhile, was released pending a court hearing on a theft charge.

