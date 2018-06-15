Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: PAPD: Passaic County Woman Tries To Kidnap Young Girl At NYC Bus Station
DV Pilot police & fire

Mahwah PD: Repeat Offenders Caught With 450 Heroin Bags In Route 287 Stop

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
(l. to r.): Brian Klich, Richard McInturff, Donovan Burton
(l. to r.): Brian Klich, Richard McInturff, Donovan Burton Photo Credit: MUGSHOTS: Courtesy MAHWAH PD / PHOTO: Jerry DeMarco

Three New York State men were arrested by Mahwah police who said they found the trio carrying 450 bags of heroin during a stop on northbound Route 287.

Officer Chistopher Fasulo stopped the car, driven by conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Donovan Burton, 18, of Port Jervis for several motor vehicle violations, Police Chief James N. Batelli said.

Burton and his passengers gave conflicting stories about their travels, after which Fasulo obtained Burton’s consent to search the vehicle, the chief said.

After finding nine bricks of heroin, he took passengers Brian Klich, 26, also of Port Jervis, and Richard McInturff 27, of Lake Grove, NY into custody, along with Burton

As it turned out, both Klich and McInturff had been released from the Passaic County Jail under New Jersey’s bail reform law after being arrested on drug charges earlier this year, records show.

Both were taken to the Bergen County Jail on drug charges. Burton, meanwhile, was released after being charged with heroin possession. He also was issued summonses.

“An ongoing multi-jurisdictional investigation is underway following the arrests,” Batelli said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.