Mahwah Stop Yields Fireworks, Arrests Of Out-Of-Town Parolee, Probationer

Mahwah police spoiled the 4th of July party for two out-of-towners – one a parolee, the other a probationer – after catching them with an assortment of fireworks during a traffic stop, authorities said.

Officer Christopher Fasulo stopped their New York-registered commercial van for a violation on MacArthur Boulevard, Police Chief James N. Batelli said.

The driver, 40-year-old Joshua Requena of Equinunk, PA, told the officer they were “working at a job site in Pennsylvania for a cleaning company,” the chief said.

Fasulo quickly spotted what turned out to be “an extensive assortment of illegal fireworks sticking out of a bag in the back seat,” Batelli said.

He then discovered that Requena is on parole for a weapons violation, and a back-seat passenger, 41-year-old Fritz B. Pierre, of Bay Shore, is on probation for a federal drug conviction stemming from a large Long Island drug bust, the chief said.

The fireworks were turned over to the Bergen County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad for destruction, Batelli said.

Requena and Louis were charged with fireworks possession and released pending hearings. Requena also received summonses for careless driving and failing to keep right.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.