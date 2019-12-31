Mahwah/Franklin Lakes PD: Stolen Car Pursuit On Route 208 Hits 120MPH

MAHWAH, N.J. -- Hours after a chase that began in Mahwah ended on Route 17 in Paramus, police from Mahwah and Franklin Lakes pursued another vehicle – this one a stolen SUV -- on Route 208.

Moments after a 3 a.m. alert went out that a 2016 Silver Landcruiser was swiped from a Beverly Place resident’s driveway, Franklin Lakes police spotted the SUV.

Mahwah Sgt. Michael Blondin and Officer Christopher Fasulo joined the pursuit on southbound Route 208 – which ended because the fleeing driver hit a speed of more than 120 miles an hour, Mahwah Police Chief James N. Batelli said.

New Jersey State Police later spotted the car on the Garden State Parkway and began chasing it.

But that pursuit was called off, as well, when the speeding driver turned off the vehicle’s lights in East Orange.

ALSO SEE: An unlicensed driver from Philly who got onto Rt 17S by heading the wrong way up an exit ramp in Mahwah was finally stopped and arrested in Paramus after a high-speed chase. She "refused to open the door and the window had to be broken to remove her," police said.

http://mahwah.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/police-nab-unlicensed-driver-after-route-17-chase-from-mahwah-to-paramus/730051/

