Mahwah's New Oxygen Masks, Home Decals Could Save Pets' Lives

Somewhere, Greg Antonetti is smiling. Mahwah fire officials announced Thursday that they’d received five donated sets of specially-designed pet oxygen masks.

The kits will be deployed across the township’s five fire companies so first responders can deliver oxygen to pets at house fires and other emergencies.

They work, too: This year alone, at least a half-dozen family pets across the state have been rescued by responders using the masks.

Getting oxygen masks was close to the heart of Antonetti, a Mahwah EMS charter member and former deputy chief who died in April 2017.

Lt. Robert Policht of Mahwah Fire Co. #4 fetched the current batch from at-home pet services provider Canine Company.

“We are grateful for the opportunity,” Policht sid. “We now have the equipment better serve our community and our four-legged family members.”

Masks designed for humans don’t fit over a pet’s snout – which contributes to the 40,000 animal deaths from smoke inhalation nationwide each year.

Each donated kit includes three sizes to fit a wide range of pets.

Canine Company has been donating masks to first responders since 2008.

“Our company was founded by a family of pet lovers and our mission is to help other families keep their pets healthy, safe and happy,” the company’s Renee Coughlin said. “Our goal is to get these in to the hands of firefighters and EMTs wherever our clients live so they are ready to handle an emergency involving family pets.”

The company offers free “Pets Inside” decals that homeowners can post on a door or window to let rescuers know there are pets in the home. The decals are available from the fire department or by completing the Request a Decal form on the company’s website.

MORE INFO: www.caninecompany.com

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.