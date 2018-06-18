Man, 54, Struck, Killed By Train In Oradell Near River Edge Border

A train struck and killed a man on the tracks in Oradell at the River Edge border Wednesday night, responders said.

Christopher Lubben, 54, The person was struck by a NJ Transit Pascack Valley Line #1635 commuter train just south of New Milford Avenue near the Marginal Road intersection around 7 p.m., the agency's Elizabeth Chamberlain said.

******

TRIBUTE: He was known for his sense of humor -- a fun-loving guy and popular Oradell butcher who called himself "The Meat Man." Christopher Lubben, 54, a former boys soccer coach at River Dell High School, was struck and killed Wednesday evening by a commuter train in Oradell a half-dozen blocks or so from school -- on the night before this year's graduation.

http://paramus.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/oradells-well-known-meat-guy-54-killed-by-train/738875/

******

The train, which left Hoboken at 6:48 p.m., was bound for Spring Valley with nearly 400 customers who were eventually picked up by NJ Transit buses, she said.

Pascack Valley Line service was indefinitely suspended in both in directions between New Bridge Landing and Spring Valley, Chamberlain said.

Responders included NJ Transit police, who were leading the investigation, along with Oradell and New Milford police, Oradell firefighters and a paramedic unit from Hackensack University Medical Center.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this article.

CHECK BACK FOR DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.