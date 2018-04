CLIFFSIDE PARK, N.J. -- An 83-year-old man jumped to his death from a Cliffside Park high-rise on Easter Sunday, authorities confirmed.

The victim jumped from the 19th floor of the Winston Towers off Palisade Avenue in mid-afternoon, Police Chief Rich Gaito said.

The Bergen County Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence, joining borough police at the scene.

