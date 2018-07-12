Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Elmwood Park Pizza Deliveryman Shot, Killed, Car Crashes Outside Passaic ShopRite
DV Pilot police & fire

Man Struck, Killed By Train In Westwood During Thunderstorm

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
NJ Transit train.
NJ Transit train. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A man was struck and killed by an NJ Transit passenger train in Westwood during Sunday's overnight thunderstorm.

The man was struck just by the Pascack Valley Line train carrying a dozen or so people at Broadway and Irvington Street just after 1:30 a.m., responders said.

The scene was cleared and service resumed Woodcliff Lake and Spring Valley at 5:45 a.m., they said.

Westwood, Emerson, Hillsdale and NJ Transit police responded, along with the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

NJT police are handling the investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.