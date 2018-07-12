Man Struck, Killed By Train In Westwood During Thunderstorm

A man was struck and killed by an NJ Transit passenger train in Westwood during Sunday's overnight thunderstorm.

The man was struck just by the Pascack Valley Line train carrying a dozen or so people at Broadway and Irvington Street just after 1:30 a.m., responders said.

The scene was cleared and service resumed Woodcliff Lake and Spring Valley at 5:45 a.m., they said.

Westwood, Emerson, Hillsdale and NJ Transit police responded, along with the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

NJT police are handling the investigation.

