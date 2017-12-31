Maywood Bloodhound Finds Missing NYE's Party Guest Huddled At Hillsdale ATM

MAYWOOD, N.J. -- Maywood's new superstar bloodhound found a missing man huddled from the cold and trying to find warmth in a Hillsdale bank vestibule after he'd wandered off from a New Year's Eve celebration without a coat.

Officer Chris Nichols and his year-old tracker, "Remi," were summoned five hours after the Pennsylvania man left a New Year's restaurant celebration in the middle of the frigid night without his belongings.

Remington took the scent from the man's jacket, then led Nichols about a half-mile to the ATM at a local bank a half-mile away.

There, police found the freezing man using carpet tiles as a blanket.

EMTs were immediately called.

"Remi," who's been certified for just two months -- and even has a Facebook page -- recently joined another Maywood bloodhound, Zoey, giving the department the only two of its breed in Bergen County law enforcement. Zoey has been sidelined with cancer and has been receiving chemotherapy treatments. The department plans to retire Zoey in a month or so, Police Chief David Pegg said.

"Bloodhounds are the only law enforcement K-9 able to scent discriminate, meaning they trail one scent, ignoring all others, to its conclusion," Maywood police said. "This makes them extremely useful in situations involving contamination and lengthy time frames."

