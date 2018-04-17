Maywood Counter Worker, 19, Charged With Sexually Assaulting Garfield Youth

MAYWOOD, N.J. -- A Hackensack counter worker from Maywood sexually assaulted a Garfield youngster, authorities charged.

Edwin V. Vizcarra-Cortez, 19, was arrested after city police were told that he "was engaging in sexual relations with a child under the age of 16," Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Friday.

He was charged with sexual assault, aggravated sexual contact and child endangerment.

Vizcarra-Cortez -- who worked at a Dunkin Donus in Hackensack -- remained held in the county jail, pending further court action, following a detention hearing Friday afternoon.

