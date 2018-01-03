Maywood PD: DWI Hit-Run Pickup Driver Hits House, Leaves License Plate

MAYWOOD, N.J. – Easy peasy: Maywood police collared a drunk driver who they said crashed his pickup into a house and then took off – leaving his license plate embedded in a wall.

It wasn’t tough for Sgt. Darryl Wuhrl to spot and stop the fleeing vehicle and arrest 62-year-old David Tasker of Oak Ridge about a half-mile from the Stone Street crash site, Police Chief David Pegg said.

Along with the license plate, various parts of the pickup were broken off and left at the scene, the chief added.

Tasker was tested at headquarters and charged with DWI, DWI in a school zone and leaving the scene of a crash before being released to a responsible adult pending a court hearing.

The pickup was impounded, Pegg said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.