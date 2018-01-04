Maywood Police K9 Fighting Cancer Headed To NJ Vets Hall Of Fame

MAYWOOD, N.J. — You might have heard of Remi, the Maywood police K9 who found a man who went missing on New Year's Eve and helped track a driver in a fatal hit and run.

But what did you know about Zoey?

The first Bloodhound in the history of Bergen County law enforcement , Zoey is scheduled to be inducted into the New Jersey Veterinary Hall of Fame in March 2018.

Zoey, 7, has been with the Maywood Police Department since May 2016. Her sole purpose is to trail people who are lost, missing or wanted.

She has been in law enforcement nearly her entire life, beginning training at only 8 weeks old along with her handler, Police Officer Chris Nichols.

The accomplished hound, who has received several awards and commendations, has spent thousands of hours mastering her trade and holds dual certifications from the State of New Jersey and the National Police Bloodhound Association.

Zoey has been involved in several high-profile investigations involving serious crimes and missing persons.

Last fall, she helped authorities identify a hit-and-run driver who they said killed a woman waiting for a bus .

In October 2016, Zoey fell ill with a life-threatening condition. While it was initially planned that she would immediately retire, she had other ideas.

“Zoey quite literally stood in front of my work car the first day of her short-lived retirement," Nichols said. "She would have no part of being left home.”

