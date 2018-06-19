Maywood Police Stolen Jeep Chase Up Route 17 Ends With Two Teens In Custody

Maywood police were chasing a stolen Jeep overnight when it abruptly stopped in the left lane of northbound Route 17.

Two juveniles bailed and bolted across the highway.

One was caught immediately and the other a short time later, they said.

It began just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday, when Officers William Phayre and Michael McMahon spotted the red 2002 Jeep Liberty attempting to enter the northbound highway through the Essex Street exit ramp,

Detective Jason Liaban said.

A quick check showed the vehicle was reported stolen from Garfield earlier that night, he said.

The officers tried pulling the Jeep over, Liaban said, but the driver hit the gas.

In Paramus, the Liberty suddenly stopped in the left lane and the pair hopped out, the detective said.

The officers chased both across the highway, grabbing one of the teens, Liaban said.

Officers from neighboring departments joined the search, Rochelle Park police found the second suspect at the Holiday Inn in Paramus, he said.

Both were released to adults after being served with juvenile complaints – on charges that include eluding, resisting arrest and receiving stolen property -- that will be heard in the Family Division of Superior Court in Hackensack.

