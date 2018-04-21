Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Missing Bergenfield Group Home Resident Found In Atlantic City

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Thomas Araneo was found.
Thomas Araneo was found. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Bergenfield PD

BERGENFIELD, N.J. -- A Bergenfield adult group home resident who went missing exactly a week earlier was found Monday -- nearly 135 miles away.

Checking hospitals, as is done whenever those with medical conditions go missing, police found 40-year-old Thomas Araneo at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, Capt. Mustafa Rabboh confirmed.

Araneo, who authorities said was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, was last seen at Vantage Health System on West Palisade Avenue in Englewood.

Originally from East Hanover in Morris County, he's been known to ride NJ Transit, the captain added.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.