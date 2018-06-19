Contact Us
Monday Funeral Scheduled For Oradell's 'Meat Guy,' Chris Lubben, 54

Jerry DeMarco
Chris Lubben
Chris Lubben Photo Credit: COURTESY: Marianne Smith

A funeral Mass was scheduled this Monday for Christopher Lubben -- the fun-loving and well-known Oradell wholesaler known as "The Meat Guy."

Visiting hours are from 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Becker Funeral Home on Kinderkamack Road in Westwood.

A 10 a.m. Mass at St. Joseph’s Church on Elm Street in Oradell will be followed by a committal service in George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus at 11:45 a.m.

SEE: Christopher Michael Lubben Dignity Memorial

Lubben, who formerly coached varsity boys soccer at River Dell High School, was struck and killed by a commuter train in Oradell a half-dozen blocks or so from the school Wednesday night.

SEE: Oradell's Well-Known 'Meat Guy,' 54, Killed By Train

A third-generation meat and restaurant supplies wholesaler, he is survived by a son, Brett, two daughters – Alyssa and Amanda – an ex-wife, Stephanie, and a girlfriend, Jennifer Collins.

It seemed everyone in Oradell -- and many people beyond -- knew Lubben, a River Dell alumnus (Class of 1982) who owned and operated Golden Meats.

"One of a kind," Kathleen Sakosits Battaglino‎ wrote of Lubben, someone whom she said people will "always remember [for his] passion and  laughter."

