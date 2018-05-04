MONDAY: No ID Yet On Murder Victim Found In Missing Paterson Mom's Car

PATERSON, N.J. – Authorities on Monday were still unable to say with 100% certainty that a murder victim whose badly decomposed body found in the back seat of a car owned by missing Paterson mother Shanaya Coley is her -- despite their belief that it is.

A regional state medical examiner "will be conducting further tests in an effort to positively identify the decedent," who was found slain with "puncture and incision wounds," Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint announcement.

The body was found in the back seat of Coley's gray Nissan Altima after a resident summoned police to the parking lot of a Marion Street garden apartment complex shortly before 8:30 am. Sunday.

Coley, a 24-year-old single mom who lived with her family, was believed abducted on Dec. 5 -- meaning the car could have been parked where was found for five months.

Valdes asked that anyone with information that could help the investigation contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or email tips@passaiccountynj.org or call Paterson police detectives: (973) 321-1120 .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.