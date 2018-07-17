Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Moonachie PD: Trio With Drugs All Provided Fake Names

Jerry DeMarco
Josephine Buckley, Stephon Womack, Kasey Matthews
Josephine Buckley, Stephon Womack, Kasey Matthews Photo Credit: MUGSHOTS: Courtesy MOONACHIE PD

A driver who ran a red light right in front of a Moonachie police officer provided a bogus name – as did two women who were with him – and was found carrying drugs and a crack pipe, authorities said.

Officer Daniel Leoncini was on patrol Wednesday afternoon when the driver of the silver Infiniti – identified as Stephon C. Womack, 35, of Newark – made a left from eastbound Route 46 onto Huyler Street through the light, Police Chief Richard Behrens said.

Womack, who gave the officer another person’s name, was wanted on an outstanding warrant, Behrens said.

He agreed to a search of his car, which turned amphetamines that Womack didn’t have a prescription for, along with a crack pipe and apparent cocaine, the chief said.

Backup Officers Andrew Finch and Sean Mulligan interviewed two female passengers who didn’t have identification and, like Womack, provided names that weren’t theirs, Behrens said.

They were also carrying crack pipes, empty wax paper folds used to package heroin and anti-psychotic prescription medication that neither woman had a prescription for, the chief said.

Kasey Matthews, 22, from West Milford and Josephine Buckley, 22, from Plainfield were arrested along with Womack.

All were charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and hindering apprehension, among other counts. Womack also received several traffic summonses.

Womack remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing. Buckley and Matthews both were eventually released.

