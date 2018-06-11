New Hackensack Police Director Has Diverse Law Enforcement Background

Gerard Marinelli, a former high-ranking officer with the Morris County Sheriff’s Office and an ex-FBI agent, is Hackensack’s new police director.

Marinelli, who was sworn in during Tuesday’s City Council meeting, also is a sergeant in the National Guard and a former East Orange police officer.

Mayor John Labrosse said Marinelli “comes here with an impressive reputation and resume and we believe he is the right man to lead our department for many years to come.”

“The Hackensack Police Department has faced several challenges in recent years and is taking major steps, including its most recent Certificate of Accreditation, to become the elite department that Hackensack citizens deserve,” City Manager Ted Ehrenburg said. “We are focused on improving not only the management, but the overall culture of our department and Director Marinelli shares our goals and is committed to achieving them.”

Marinelli starts work on July 2 under a one-year contract.

For his part, he said he “looks forward to taking on whatever challenges this job entails” and pledged to “protect and serve the residents of Hackensack."

