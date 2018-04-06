New Milford, Northvale Ambulance Corps Get Vital Pet-Oxygen Masks

Both the New Milford and Northvale Volunteer Ambulance Corps recently added specially-designed oxygen masks for pets to their life-saving equipment.

At-home pet services provider Canine Company donated the masks as part of a campaign to guarantee that first responders in the communities it serves resuscitate family pets in emergencies, particularly fires.

The cone-shaped masks are designed for a pet’s snout, which human masks don’t fit. Each set includes masks in three sizes to fit a range of pets, from small mammals to giant breed dogs.

Pets are at special risk during home fires because they are unable to leave the house without help.

An estimated 40,000 die from smoke inhalation each year across the U.S., the Wilton, CT-based Canine Company said.

Over the past year, Canine Company has donated more than 200 kits to fire departments and first aid squads in 70 communities across New Jersey, New York and New England.

In Bergen County, these include the Allendale and Carlstadt Fire Departments, the Oakland First Aid Squad and Ridgewood Emergency Services, the company said.

“Our company was founded by a family of pet lovers and our mission is to help other families keep their pets healthy, safe and happy,” said Renee Coughlin. “Our goal is to get these into the hands of first responders in every community we serve o they are prepared to handle an emergency involving family pets,” she added.

To help ensure first responders know there are pets in need of rescue, Canine Company is offering free “pets inside” decals that families can place on a front door or window.

Decals are available from your ambulance corps or by completing the Request a Decal form on the company’s website.

The Northvale Volunteer Ambulance Corps has served its community for more than 50 years. The 30-plus active members also currently serve Rockleigh and other neighboring communities. The corps is in search of new members and provides training for its volunteers.

The New Milford Volunteer Ambulance Corps has served Oradell and New Milford since 1937.

It depends upon the men and women who volunteer their time and is always looking for new members to join the family and help serve their community.

Canine Company provides at-home pet care products and services including the Invisible Fence® brand pet containment systems and Manners obedience training to pet parents.

INFO: www.caninecompany.com or call 800-818-3647

