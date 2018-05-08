New Milford PD: Pair Busted In Car With THC Oil, $11,000, Sleeping Girl, 3

A 3-year-old girl was turned over to child welfare authorities after New Milford police said they stopped an out-of-state couple who had dozens of THC cartridges and $11,000 in a car driving on the wrong side of the road.

Officer Vincent Siekierski stopped the car just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Hoffman Avenue and Chestnut Street, Detective Lt. Kevin Van Saders said.

The driver, Shaina Gilmore, 28, of Beverly Hills, CA and the passenger, Frederick Civers, 37, of Mount Vernon, NY, were both taken into custody on charges that include drug possession with the intent to distribute it, money laundering and child endangerment after Siekierski found 30 THC cartridges and the cash, Van Saders said.

Gilmore also received summonses for delaying traffic and careless driving, the lieutenant said.

The child, who was sleeping at the time, was turned over to the state Department of Child Permanency and Protection, he said.

Gilmore was released pending a hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Civers was sent to the Bergen County Jail but was ordered released by a judge on Thursday, pending further court action, under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

