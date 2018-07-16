New Wood-Ridge Police Chief John Korin Sworn In

Wood-Ridge Police Chief John Korin was officially sworn in Wednesday night to lead the borough department.

Oaths also were administered at the Mayor and Council meeting in the Municipal Building to new Capt. Michael O'Donnell and to new Sgt. Joseph T. Rutigliano Jr. and Sgt. Jeffrey S. Geisler.

Korin had been promoted to captain in May 2016. He replaces Chief Paul Goscinski, who retired in June.

He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice/Police Science from FDU and a Police Training Certificate in the same from the Morris County Police Academy.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.