Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
New Wood-Ridge Police Chief John Korin Sworn In

Jerry DeMarco
Wood-Ridge Police Chief John Korin is sworn in by Mayor Paul Sarlo. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Saddle Brook Police Chief Robert Kugler
Korin with family, Sarlo and Council President Ezio I. Altamura Photo Credit: COURTESY: Saddle Brook Police Chief Robert Kugler
Capt. Michael O'Donnell with family, dignitaries. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Saddle Brook Police Chief Robert Kugler
New Sgt. Joseph T. Rutigliano Jr. with, among others, his wife, mom and dad, retired Chief Joseph Rutigliano Sr. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Saddle Brook Police Chief Robert Kugler
New Sgt. Jeffrey S. Geisler, flanked by family, new chief and officials takes oath. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Saddle Brook Police Chief Robert Kugler

Wood-Ridge Police Chief John Korin was officially sworn in Wednesday night to lead the borough department.

Oaths also were administered at the Mayor and Council meeting in the Municipal Building to new Capt. Michael O'Donnell and to new Sgt. Joseph T. Rutigliano Jr. and Sgt. Jeffrey S. Geisler.

Korin had been promoted to captain in May 2016. He replaces Chief Paul Goscinski, who retired in June.

He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice/Police Science from FDU and a Police Training Certificate in the same from the Morris County Police Academy.

