New Woodland Park Police Chief Passaic County's 1st Female Top Cop

Jerry DeMarco
Police Chief Eileen Tiernan addresses the crowd after being sworn in. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Borough of Woodland Park

Woodland Park on Wednesday night officially welcomed new Police Chief Eileen Tiernan -- the first female police chief in Passaic County history.

"Congratulations to Capt. Eileen Tiernan on your promotion to chief," the department wrote in a Facebook post. "You possess every quality and characteristic of a true leader.

"The department and the borough are in your capable hands. We are proud to call you chief."

Tiernan became the officer-in-charge after now-former Police Chief Anthony Galietti abruptly retired two months ago.

Mayor Keith Kazmak said the 25-year department veteran "has earned the respect of the Police Department, the Council and the entire community.”

