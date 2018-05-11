NH Man Charged With Online Sex With Lyndhurst Minor Extradited To NJ

A New Hampshire paint technician was charged with having online sexual conduct with an underage Lyndhurst teen.

Blake Ryan Ballinger, 27, became the target of an investigation beginning in January after the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency “received information that an adult male named Blake had inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile,” Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Monday.

Work by members of Calo’s Special Victims Unit and Lyndhurst Police Department produced arrest warrants late last month charging him with aggravated sexual assault and child endangerment, the prosecutor said.

Ballinger was later extradited from New Hampshire and was being held in the Bergen County Jail.

Paint technicians "most often work in manufacturing," according to study.com . "Many paint technicians work in the automotive industry, where they paint new cars, repair the paint jobs on old or damaged cars and create customized paint jobs for customers."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.