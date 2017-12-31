Contact Us
Nick Of Timing: Demarest Officers Deliver Healthy Baby Girl In Home

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
They told her to push -- and five seconds later the woman's baby emerged.

DEMAREST, N.J. -- Talk about nick of time: Minutes after Demarest police raced to the home of a woman in labor, a healthy baby girl entered the world early Wednesday.

Midnight shift Lt. Liam Foley and Officers Michael Krynicky and Michael Bartellucci found the 31-year-old mother-to-be lying in pain on her side near a second-floor bathroom of the Palisade Boulevard home at 12:35 a.m., Police Chief James Powderley said.

"She told them her baby was coming and she needed to get to the hospital," he said. "They told her they were going to have to deliver her baby there."

The officers asked the woman's mother to grab some towels, then laid her on her back and told her to push, the chief said.

Five seconds later, Krynicky "caught" the newborn, he said.

She and her mother were taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, where both were doing fine, the proud chief said.

"When we say it took just minutes," he said, "it actually did."

