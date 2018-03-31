Nighttime Franklin Lakes Burglary Nets Jewelry

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. – Franklin Lakes police were tallying the amount of jewelry taken while investigating an evening home burglary.

A Bayberry Lane resident reported the residence ransacked sometime 5:30 and 9:40 p.m. Monday, Capt. John Bakelaar said.

“Entry was gained through an unsecured door,” Bakelaar said. “Several rooms had been ransacked.”

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected fingerprints and other evidence.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help investigators is asked to call Franklin Lakes police: (201) 891-3131 .

