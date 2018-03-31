Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Nighttime Franklin Lakes Burglary Nets Jewelry

Jerry DeMarco
Bayberry Lane, Franklin Lakes
Bayberry Lane, Franklin Lakes Photo Credit: Googlemaps

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. – Franklin Lakes police were tallying the amount of jewelry taken while investigating an evening home burglary.

A Bayberry Lane resident reported the residence ransacked sometime 5:30 and 9:40 p.m. Monday, Capt. John Bakelaar said.

“Entry was gained through an unsecured door,” Bakelaar said. “Several rooms had been ransacked.”

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected fingerprints and other evidence.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help investigators is asked to call Franklin Lakes police: (201) 891-3131 .

