Nine Wayne Responders Decontaminated After Exposure To Hazardous Chemical

WAYNE, N.J. -- Six Wayne firefighters, two EMTs, a police officer and a factory employee were hospitalized before dawn Sunday after they were exposed to a chemical used to make Teflon.

Police Officer Corey Deak was among the responders to the 5:40 a.m. smoke-condition call at Saint Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation on Dey Road, Detective Capt. Lawrence Martin said.

Deak, an employee and the other responders were exposed to the chemical Polutetrafluroethylene (PTFE) and were taken to Chilton Memorial Hospital for decontamintation, Martin said.

All were released "and advised to be monitored for at least 48 hours for adverse reactions that may occur," the captain said.

The state DEP responded and characterized the incident as a Level One (1) Hazardous Incident.

The township Office of Emergency Management, along with the DEP, the Wayne Fire Department Hazardous Material response units and Wayne Memorial First Aid Squad "worked cooperatively to contain and control the incident," Martin said.

PTFE has a variety of uses -- including in coaxial cables and other wiring, circuit boards, fiberglas and valve oil for musical instruments.

