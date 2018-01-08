No Serious Injuries In Three-Vehicle Route 46 Crash In Ridgefield Park

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. -- (UPDATE) A 62-year-old Clifton man was hospitalized after being extricated from his truck following a three-vehicle collision that jammed Route 46 in Ridgefield Park during Wednesday's evening rush.

Police were investigating a report that a reckless driver might have been responsible, Lt. Joseph Rella confirmed.

Euripides Rodriguez, 62, was behind the wheel of the Toyota Tacoma that struck a utility pole before slamming into the retaining wall of a residence on the stretch of highway known as Winant Avenue.

His injuries weren't considered serious, the lieutenant said.

Rodriguez's passenger, 61-year-old Carlos Correa of Elizabeth, also was removed from the vehicle by firefighters, Rella said. He wasn't injured, the lieutenant said.

A Jeep Renegade driven by Dominica Felici-Skal, 43, of Hackensack ended up on its side in the middle of the westbound road, Rella said. She got out on her own, he said.

Also involved was a Nissan Altima driven by Amany Gad, 35, of Garfield ( see video above ).

No summonses had been issued as of Wednesday night, Rella said Thursday.

Westbound Route 46 traffic was detoured at the NJ Turnpike/Route 80 ramp, with some directed through an eastbound lane to a turnoff. Eastbound traffic was backed up past Teterboro Airport.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

An investigation was continuing, Rella said.

