Nodding Driver Slams Van Into Pole Coming Off GSP In Washington Township

Jerry DeMarco
The driver told police he fell asleep.
The driver told police he fell asleep. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A driver fell asleep at the wheel coming off the Garden State Parkway in Washington Township and slammed his work van into a utility pole before dawn Sunday, authorities said.

The 31-year-old Englewood driver was uninjured after shattering the pole on Washington Avenue coming off Exit 168 at 4:30 a.m., Officer Heather Castronova said.

"He said he fell asleep and went straight across the road instead of making a right or left," she said.

ALSO SEE: An elderly driver was hospitalized with injuries that police said weren't life-threatening after his car hit a minivan and then slammed into a utility pole in Hillsdale late Saturday.

http://pascackvalley.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/sedan-slams-into-mini-van-utility-pole-in-hillsdale/737423/

