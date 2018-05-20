North Arlington Driver Charged With Exposing Himself, Fondling Youngster

A fuel delivery driver from North Arlington fondled a youngster several times while exposing himself, said authorities who arrested him Wednesday.

Daniel A. Rente -- who records show is legally separated from his wife -- was charged with sexual assault and child endangerment, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Wednesday.

He remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance Thursday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

North Arlington police received a report in January that a juvenile under the age of 16 “was inappropriately touched on several occasions” by Rente, who “also exposed himself to the juvenile,” the prosecutor said.

An investigation by Calo’s Special Victims Unit and borough police led to the arrest and charges.

