Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Northern 'Valley's Got Talent': Come See, Hear, Enjoy
DV Pilot police & fire

NYC Bus Terminal Re-Opened After Hour-Long Lockdown

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Port Authority Bus Terminal, midtown Manhattan.
Port Authority Bus Terminal, midtown Manhattan. Photo Credit: panynj.gov

The Port Authority Bus Terminal in midtown Manhattan was reopened following a lockdown Wednesday morning after a suspicious white powder was found.

The terminal desk "received a report of an unknown white substance on the floor in the south wing" just after 9 a.m., the authority's Joseph Pentangelo said.

An authority ESU responded, along with hazmat experts who "deemed the substance non-hazardous," he said.

The terminal was completely reopened by 10:10 a.m., Pentangelo said.

The National Guard was activated after the suspicious contents were found in an underground walkway near the terminal entrance at 40th and 8th Avenue, responders said.

Vehicular traffic into and out of the bus terminal was unaffected, although commuters said they were pushed to 9th Avenue.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.