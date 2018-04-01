Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
DV Pilot police & fire

Oakland Police Officer Nabs Wanted Midland Park Man In Stop

Jerry DeMarco
Oakland Police Dept.
Oakland Police Dept. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

OAKLAND, N.J. -- An Oakland police officer arrested an unlicensed driver after discovering he was wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Passaic County.

Officer Michael Griffin stopped a car driven by Jay Faber, 47, of Midland Park, then ran a computer check, Lt. Christian Eldridge said Wednesday.

Faber was taken into custody, processed and later turned over to the custody of the Passaic County Sheriff's Department -- only to have a judge order his release, under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law, records show.

Oakland police issued Faber a summons for driving with a suspended license.

