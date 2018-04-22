One Caught, More Sought In Englewood Street Robberies

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. – Englewood detectives filed a delinquency complaint against a 17-year-old city boy who they said snatched a chain from another teen in one of at least two connected street robberies, authorities said.

They're now tirelessly looking for others.

It began after two victims reported being beaten and the third having the chain snatched the same night.

The first told police he was working on his car in the 200 block of Liberty Road Saturday night when he was struck in the head by one of two robbers who fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, Detective Capt. Timothy Torell said.

About three hours later, a 17-year-old city boy told police that he was mugged by four bandits in the area of West Palisade Avenue and Cross Street, the captain said.

Like the first victim, he needed medical attention for his injuries, Torell said.

The chain-snatching occurred a little over a half-hour later while the 17-year-old victim was walking home along Tenafly Road near Charles Street, the captain said.

Detectives cashed in when Patrol Sgt. Oscar Hernandez picked up the 17-year-old for having pot with the intention of selling it near McCloud Elementary School, Torell said.

The teen was still at police headquarters when detectives retrieved a surveillance video that directly linked him to the purse snatching, he said.

The youth was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Teterboro on a delinquency complaint accusing him of robbery, Torell said.

Hopes are that a judge agrees to waive the case from closed-door Family Division to adult criminal court.

All of the victims are Hispanic, Torell noted.

"Our detectives have been working non-stop on these cases since they occurred," the captain said. "We believe that at least two of them may be related.

"We are still recovering video footage and looking into a number of suspects," he said.

Torell asked that anyone with information that can help police find those responsible call the Englewood Detective Bureau: (201) 568-4875 . They can remain anonymous, he said.

The local CrimeStoppers group is also issuing a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that significantly assists in the investigations.

CrimeStoppers can be contacted 24-7 at 1-844-466-6789 . Tips can also be submitted through www.bergencrimestoppers.org .

******

ALSO SEE: An Englewood police chase ended when a Clifton man accused of an assault at a popular Mexican restaurant crashed his car, then begged officers to shoot him during a struggle, authorities said Monday.

http://englewood.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/englewood-pd-driver-chased-down-after-assault-begs-officers-to-shoot-him/736117/

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.