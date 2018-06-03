Palisades Park Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Woman

A Palisades Park man was charged with sexually assaulting a woman, authorities said Wednesday.

A judge ordered Min Sung Jeon, 42, held without bail in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing Friday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Jeon was arrested Monday after Palisades Park police received a report last Thursday that he’d sexually assaulted a woman four days earlier, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

He’s charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Calo thanked police in Palisades Park and in Little Ferry -- where the incident began at a motel -- for their work on the case.

