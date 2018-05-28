Palisades Park Painter Sexually Abused Teenage Boy, Authorities Charge

A Palisades Park painter sexually abused a 17-year-old boy, said authorities who arrested him.

ICE issued a detainer holding Santos Ruiz-Teletor, a 37-year-old Guatemalan national, in the Bergen County Jail regardless of the outcome of a Thursday afternoon detention hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Ruiz-Teletor is charged with sexual assault through force or coercion and child endangerment through sexual contact.

Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Ruiz-Teletor was arrested following an investigation by members of his Special Victims Unit and Palisades Park police after the allegations were brought to borough authorities.

The prosecutor thanked Palisades Park police for their assistance.

